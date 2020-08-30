Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $13.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 28,786 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

