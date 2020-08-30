JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $634.76

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.76 and traded as high as $651.40. JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at $648.00, with a volume of 4,885 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 634.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 602.05. The company has a market cap of $278.11 million and a PE ratio of -58.33.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.