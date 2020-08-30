JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EIFFAGE SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.