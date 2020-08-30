JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Santander upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

