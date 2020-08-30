JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Hold Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $101.10.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

