JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.