JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $70.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.62.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 122.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell in the second quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dell by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

