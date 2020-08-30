JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $70.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.62.
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 122.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell in the second quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dell by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
