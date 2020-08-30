Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 207.7% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 171,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

