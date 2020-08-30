Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 11.1% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,366,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 422,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

