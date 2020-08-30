Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,366,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,128,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 422,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 134,562 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,431,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.