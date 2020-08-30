John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

