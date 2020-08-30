John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.