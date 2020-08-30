John Allan Acquires 30,000 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,024.70).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.86) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.71).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

