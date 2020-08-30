Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.99).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €22.78 ($26.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of €29.36 ($34.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

