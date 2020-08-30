Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tesla Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.27 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.95.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $2,213.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,614.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $212.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2,295.60.

Tesla’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 66.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,777 shares of company stock worth $66,587,764. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

