Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tesco PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

