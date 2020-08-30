Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.33 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $608.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth $41,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth $59,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

