Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J M Smucker Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J M Smucker in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

