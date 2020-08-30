Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Recruit Holdings Co Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recruit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.