Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

HNNMY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.29. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

