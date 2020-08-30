Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $192,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

