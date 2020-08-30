Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) PT Raised to $9.65

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $8.50 to $9.65 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.85 and a beta of 2.55.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

