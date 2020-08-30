J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

