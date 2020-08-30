J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.45.

SJM opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

