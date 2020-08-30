Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

ITRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.51 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

