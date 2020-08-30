iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,187. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $143.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

