iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,491% compared to the average volume of 1,139 call options.

Shares of IWF opened at $226.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $227.38.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.