iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 192,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

