iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 250,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.