Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.74

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as low as $16.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 7,988 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

