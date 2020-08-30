IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.07

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $25.51. IPSEN S A/S shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on IPSEY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.