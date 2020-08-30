IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.28

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.28 and traded as high as $76.40. IP Group shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 951,731 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 million and a P/E ratio of -45.88.
In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($29,969.66).
About IP Group (LON:IPO)
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
