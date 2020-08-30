IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.28

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.28 and traded as high as $76.40. IP Group shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 951,731 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 million and a P/E ratio of -45.88.

IP Group (LON:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 1.08 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IP Group Plc will post 1519.9999901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($29,969.66).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.