Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 25,066 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 768 put options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $76.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

