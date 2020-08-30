Investors Buy Large Volume of Ulta Beauty Call Options (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 44,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 8,630 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.69.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

