Investors Buy Large Volume of Nutanix Call Options (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 14,142 call options.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.91. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 6,576 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $152,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

