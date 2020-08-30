Investors Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 3,843 call options.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.