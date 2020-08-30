Investors Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 3,843 call options.
BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.
In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BIG opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
