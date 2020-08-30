Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.18

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and traded as high as $129.22. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 13,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 946.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 37,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

