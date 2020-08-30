INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $286.09

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.09 and traded as low as $286.00. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 71,750 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.54 million and a P/E ratio of 169.41.

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

