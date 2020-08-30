International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Receives $27.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fearnley Fonds lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 267,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,774. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,694.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,927 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 49.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 119,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.