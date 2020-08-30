Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Insulet worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $214.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 595.39 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

