Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $9,457,560.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.67. The firm has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

