Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $78,045.96 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 547,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 324,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

