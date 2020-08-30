Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $1,284,000.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 49.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 300.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

