Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $250,283.20 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $250,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,716,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,985,005.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $570,944.85.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 469 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $38,490.83.

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $265,542.97.

On Friday, August 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $244,746.24.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 388.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 615.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 184.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CorVel by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

