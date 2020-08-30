Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $739,091.50 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $739,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
