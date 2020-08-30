Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $739,091.50 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $739,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

