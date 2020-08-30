Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Sells $2,301,975.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $1,448,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $923,760.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $165,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

