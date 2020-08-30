Insider Buying: DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Insider Purchases A$103,396.03 in Stock

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) insider Wallace Sheppard purchased 11,981 shares of DEXUS Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.63 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of A$103,396.03 ($73,854.31).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.47. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. DEXUS Property Group has a 1-year low of A$8.03 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of A$13.51 ($9.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from DEXUS Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. DEXUS Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

