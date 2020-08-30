Insider Buying: DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Major Shareholder Buys $130,059.12 in Stock

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $130,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,165 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $180,880.05.

On Friday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,183 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,145.04.

Shares of DEX opened at $9.13 on Friday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 167.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

