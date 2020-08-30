Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

