INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INVVY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.29.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.