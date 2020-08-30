indaHash (IDH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exrates. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $627.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.